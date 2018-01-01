Get Support From People Who Love Your Work
Community Features
Ko-fi is designed with friendliness in mind.
Set up your Ko-fi landing page. This is the first thing your supporters will see when they follow your link.
Tell your supporters what you will do with their support and how far you are towards your goal.
Ko-fi offers a fun wayto engage with your supporters
Give a personal message of thanks
Set an automatic message for anyone who supports
Keep track of support
What People Say
Some kind words about Ko-fi.
Recently started with Ko-fi and I'm very happy with this site. Keep it up >3 Much love.
Flix_Stephan
Ko-fi User
Can't believe this service is free!! What a great thing you are doing! Thank you!
Huii
Ko-fi User
I love this site! I put the word out about Ko-fi on my blog and created an account! I'm so excited! Everyone needs to know about this!
CoolAnimeHustler
Ko-fi User
Thanks for creating such an awesome and cute service for creators throughout the world :)
Marina
Ko-fi Supporter
Hey! Great platform! Love the concept! Keep up the good work! :D
Ray
Ko-fi User
Attract Donors Wherever You Create
Share your Ko-fi Link wherever you create content. Anywhere on the web.
Featured Creators
Jessica Kellgren-FozardYouTuber, Blogger
I'm a disabled YouTuber and Model. Adding vintage fabulousness to a life with disabilities and chronic illnesses, aided by my beautiful wife Claudia and our adorable pups.
MissJazzDaFunkAnimator and Illustrator
I’m a character designer, cartoonist, and illustrator. Also experimenting storyboard artist. I love cartoons and foxes.
freetousesoundsOpen Source and Freelance
Free To Use Sounds is a website dedicated to delivering FREE high-quality sounds to video creators, filmmakers, DJs, music producers, and audiophiles. All sounds are recorded and uploaded by the two-person team, Libby and Marcel!
